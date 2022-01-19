Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Short Interest Update

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,600 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 349,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.2 days.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 14,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $56,220.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 24,679 shares of company stock worth $98,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MACK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,339,000. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 257,987 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

