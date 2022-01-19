Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report sales of $48.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $48.80 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $174.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.50 million, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

MLAB stock opened at $295.82 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $333.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.09 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

