Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s 9th Largest Position

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,945 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $112,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $318.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $885.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.72 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,215 shares of company stock valued at $178,291,695. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

