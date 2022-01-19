Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s 7th Largest Position

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 6.2% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $62,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.80. 347,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,489,049. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.82. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.72 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

