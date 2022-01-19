Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 97,743 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Meta Platforms worth $678,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $320.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.82. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.72 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

