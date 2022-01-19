Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $321.74. 263,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,489,049. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.82. The company has a market cap of $895.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $252.72 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,215 shares of company stock valued at $178,291,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

