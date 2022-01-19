Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Up 9.3%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG) shot up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 188,869 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 71,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The company has a market cap of C$64.12 million and a PE ratio of -8.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

