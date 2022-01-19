Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.15 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $24,908.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001653 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,613,984 coins and its circulating supply is 79,613,886 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

