Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $4.87 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and approximately $865,655.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00011626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002618 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.