Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Methanex during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

