Methanex (MEOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MEOH stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Methanex stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MEOH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

