Methanex (MX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.59 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

Get Methanex alerts:

MX opened at C$57.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$37.85 and a 12 month high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.72%.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.