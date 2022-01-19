Metronome (MET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $109,998.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.94 or 0.00009424 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $53.63 million and approximately $109,998.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.94 or 0.07441243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00063307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,719.34 or 0.99790916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,755,944 coins and its circulating supply is 13,611,370 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.