Metropolitan Bank (MCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCB opened at $108.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

