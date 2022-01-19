Metropolitan Bank (MCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MCB opened at $108.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.27.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
