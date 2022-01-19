MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Gap Down to $83.56

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.56, but opened at $80.87. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $81.31, with a volume of 294 shares traded.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $119,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,990 shares of company stock worth $925,222. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.