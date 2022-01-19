MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $749,974.00 and $38.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00103219 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015932 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 442,813,261 coins and its circulating supply is 165,511,333 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

