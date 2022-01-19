MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Update

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MICT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MICT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MICT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MICT by 2,290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MICT by 1,117.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 590,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MICT by 3,664.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MICT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MICT opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. MICT has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. MICT had a negative net margin of 87.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.