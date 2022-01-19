Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $214.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.94 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

