Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSBI. Stephens downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $306,180.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,997. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. 63,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

