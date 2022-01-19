MimbleWimbleCoin Market Cap Tops $70.69 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.54 or 0.00015598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $70.69 million and $176,328.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00307882 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00021357 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,810,805 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.