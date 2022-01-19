Mina Price Tops $3.41 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00008154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $46.66 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.07 or 0.07414650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00063305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.93 or 0.99834899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 354,225,084 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.