MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.15

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.15 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.91.

About MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

