Mirrored Alibaba Tops 24 Hour Volume of $770,534.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $12.22 million and $770,534.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for $136.84 or 0.00328109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.39 or 0.07455711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.19 or 1.00355923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066993 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 89,307 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

