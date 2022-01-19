Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $13.94 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $166.89 or 0.00398188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.08 or 0.07439429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00063094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.70 or 1.00032925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 83,524 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

