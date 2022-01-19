Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

