Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
Further Reading: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.