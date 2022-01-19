Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.26% of Anthem worth $232,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $448.09 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.55.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

