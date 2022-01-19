Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $618,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,696 shares of company stock valued at $348,807,448. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,215.39.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,740.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,895.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2,825.74. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,741.46 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.