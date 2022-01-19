Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,665 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.45% of Norfolk Southern worth $260,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $275.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.02 and its 200 day moving average is $269.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

