Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $183.68 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 108,242 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Oracle worth $183,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Oracle by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.