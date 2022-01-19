Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $188.38 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,115 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.29% of Moody’s worth $188,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $344.42 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.43.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

