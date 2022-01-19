Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $236.48 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,344,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,451 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $236,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after acquiring an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

CSCO opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

