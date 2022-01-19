Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $317.02 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $317,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. UBS Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

NYSE:JPM opened at $152.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $450.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

