Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 26,192 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,192 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Target worth $150,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,635,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Target by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 29,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,614 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Target by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.65.

TGT opened at $220.01 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.89 and its 200-day moving average is $245.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

