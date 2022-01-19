Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,947 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $507,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 91.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.