Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,978 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $668,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

GOOGL opened at $2,738.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,885.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,805.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,732.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

