MKS Instruments (MKSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $2.590-$3.110 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $2.59-3.11 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $171.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

