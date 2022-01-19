Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 899.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MC opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

