Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.29.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE MC opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29.
Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.
Moelis & Company Company Profile
Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.
