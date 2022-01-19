Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post sales of $97.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $58.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $381.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $386.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $437.47 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $460.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

