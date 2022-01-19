Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 116.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNPR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $17.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNPR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

