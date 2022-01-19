Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Monro reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Monro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth $2,851,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Monro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.80%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

