Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRUF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

MCRUF stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

