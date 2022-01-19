Morgan Stanley Boosts Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target to €135.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 362,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,106. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.78. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

