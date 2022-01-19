Morgan Stanley Cuts Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target to 132.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 134.00 to 132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

RYCEY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 2,296,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

