Morgan Stanley Cuts Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target to 132.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 134.00 to 132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.
RYCEY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 2,296,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.99.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
