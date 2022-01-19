Morgan Stanley Increases Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Price Target to €18.90

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €18.70 ($21.25) to €18.90 ($21.48) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Atlantia stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373. Atlantia has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

