Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:MS traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,527,926. The company has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62.
In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
