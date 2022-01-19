Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MS traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,527,926. The company has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

