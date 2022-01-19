Morgan Stanley Trims LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Target Price to €63.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €66.00 ($75.00) to €63.00 ($71.59) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

LNXSF stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. 233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $80.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

