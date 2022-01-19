Moss Coin Price Reaches $0.20 (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Coin has a market cap of $73.30 million and $6.59 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00052132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

