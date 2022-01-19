Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Trading 2.9% Higher

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB) traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.75 million and a PE ratio of 180.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Mountain Boy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the George West property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

