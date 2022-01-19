Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $36.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MPLX. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.83. Mplx has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mplx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

