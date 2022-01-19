mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and $4.27 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004985 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001034 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052484 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006898 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

